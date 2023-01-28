Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix Source: Netflix Anthony Lockwood Is This Actor's Breakout Role — Details on the 'Lockwood & Co.' Star By Katherine Stinson Jan. 27 2023, Published 7:48 p.m. ET

Who you gonna call? If you're on Netflix, it's Lockwood & Co., the latest spooky series featuring three hardworking, ghost-hunting teens determined to save the world from a global conspiracy. Or as Anthony Lockwood would put it, just another Tuesday at the office. Anthony is the founder of Lockwood & Co., a place where he can hunt ghosts and attempt to run from his dark past without anybody questioning him.

So, who is the actor responsible for playing the mysterious ghosthunter who founded his own paranormal pest society? (OK, Lockwood & Co. is a lot cooler than that, but they essentially do exterminate ghost pests as a business!) Here's everything we know about who plays Anthony Lockwood on Lockwood & Co.

Source: Netflix

'Lockwood & Co.' is Cameron Chapman's first breakout role.

Cameron Chapman is the man behind the mysterious Anthony Lockwood. With the gravitas Cameron brings to his Lockwood & Co. leading role, you'd likely assume he had prior acting experience in major roles. But in a shocking turn of events, Anthony Lockwood on Lockwood & Co. is actually Cameron's first major acting gig.

According to a report from Netflix Life, Cameron was born on Dec. 15, 2002, making him freshly 20 years old. Fans of the Lockwood & Co star can follow him on his brand-new Instagram account @cameronchapman_. So far, all of his posts have had to do with promoting the show, but we're hoping he'll give us more of peek into his personal life as well.

Is Cameron Chapman actually British, or is Anthony's accent just for the show?

Based on a Buzzfeed UK interview conducted with Cameron and his castmates Ruby Stokes and Ali Hadji-Heshmati (who play Lucy and George, respectively), it definitely appears as if Cameron is British in real life, though we're unsure as of this writing where he was born or grew up.

What other projects does Cameron Chapman have in the works?