Bobby and His Brother Charlie Nash Reunite in Season 8 of '9-1-1' — Who Plays the Character? Who is this guy, and are he and Peter Krause actually related? By Jennifer Farrington Updated March 21 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Bobby Nash’s (Peter Krause) backstory on the ABC drama 9-1-1 is full of twists and mysteries, leaving viewers with plenty of unanswered questions. In Season 7, Episode 8, titled "Step Nine," a flashback to Bobby’s past reveals shocking details about his mother, Ann Hutchinson (originally played by Ellen Wroe). Viewers learn that Ann left Bobby’s father, an alcoholic and abusive man, and attempted to take her kids, both Bobby and his older brother, with her in the process.

While Bobby’s brother went with their mother, Bobby stayed behind with his father, creating a rift between the matriarch and patriarch, and ultimately splitting the two brothers apart. Fast forward to Season 8, Episode 11, where Bobby’s mother (now played by Lesley Ann Warren) and brother take center stage in the storyline. Now, fans are eager to know more about Bobby’s brother. For starters, who plays him?

Who plays Bobby's brother on '9-1-1'?

9-1-1's Bobby Nash has an older brother named Charlie Nash, played by seasoned actor Sean O'Bryan. Sean makes his first appearance as Charlie in Season 8, Episode 11, titled "Holy Mother of God," during a heated reunion between Bobby and their mother.

The tension is high because Bobby hasn’t seen her in years, and he considers her a con artist and fraud. The two cross paths when she’s leading a service, which Charlie attends, and a carbon monoxide outbreak causes chaos, bringing in the 118 to save the day. Bobby shocks everyone when he reveals that the woman running the service is actually his mother.

"Holy Mother of God" not only shows where Bobby stands with his mother and brother but also dives deeper into Bobby’s personal history. Viewers learn that after his father passed away, Bobby distanced himself even further from his family when they became involved in the megachurch movement. This explains why Ann is seen leading the service in the episode.

As for why the production team decided to bring Bobby's family back into the picture, 9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear shared this with Entertainment Weekly, explaining, "We had established his mother and brother in a flashback episode last year, so I was just curious to know what she had been up to, what happened with her. Is she still alive? What’s she up to?"

He added, "So we get to meet her in this episode, and Bobby gets to kind of put some of his past to rest a little bit." It’s also a chance for viewers to understand Bobby’s family dynamics more clearly.

Sean O'Bryan has played several other roles besides Peter Krause's on-screen brother.