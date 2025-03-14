How Much Does Angela Bassett Make on '9-1-1'? Inside Her Groundbreaking TV Salary Angela Bassett makes a shocking amount of money per episode. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 14 2025, 1:12 p.m. ET Source: ABC

If you’ve ever watched 9-1-1, you know one thing for sure — Athena Grant cannot catch a break. Whether she’s surviving explosions, chasing criminals, or narrowly escaping disaster, Angela Bassett’s character is always going through it. Fans joke that the writers must have a rule: “If it’s traumatic, make sure it happens to Athena.” But, considering how much Angela earns per episode, maybe all that chaos is worth it.

That raises the big question: How much does Angela Bassett make per episode on 9-1-1? As the lead actor and an executive producer, she plays a major role in the show’s success. Over the years, reports about her salary have made headlines, with many fans wondering just how much the network is willing to spend. So, what exactly do we know about Angela’s salary? Keep reading to find out.

Source: ABC

How much does Angela Bassett make per episode on '9-1-1'?

When Deadline reported in 2021 that Angela had secured a $450,000-per-episode salary for 9-1-1, the news made waves. At the time, it was one of the highest salaries ever for a woman of color on network television. Furthermore, she wasn’t just starring in the show — she was also an executive producer. This added a layer to both her influence and her paycheck.

To put that number in perspective, 9-1-1 typically has 18 episodes per season. At $450,000 per episode, that would mean Angela was earning over $8 million per season at that point. As of March 2025, 9-1-1 now has eight seasons. So, Angela has likely earned at least $32 million from Season 5 to Season 8. Unfortunately, her salary has not been transparently reported since 2021. So, that $32 million and $8 million per season are just minimum estimates. The numbers could actually be higher than that.

Why is Angela’s '9-1-1' salary such a big deal?

Angela’s paycheck didn’t just set a record — it helped raise the industry standard. Historically, women of color haven’t been offered salaries on par with their white or male counterparts, even when leading a successful show. Her deal showed that network television was finally recognizing and compensating Black actors at a level that matched their star power.

As an Academy Award-nominated actor with a decades-long career, Angela brought major credibility to 9-1-1 from the start. Her presence helped launch the show’s success, so when renegotiations happened before Season 5, she had the leverage to demand what she was worth — and she got it.