The Actor Who Plays Eddie’s Mom on ‘9-1-1’ Is a Familiar Face on the Small Screen Eddie Diaz and his mom, Helena Diaz, have a strained relationship on the ABC procedural drama. By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 4 2025, 10:53 a.m. ET Source: ABC

The team at Station 18 on ABC's 9-1-1 has shared their professional ups and downs as much as their personal ones. And like anyone juggling a hectic career and individual issues, they often bring their drama to work with them, whether they want to or not. Since we met in Season 2 of 9-1-1, he's shared his life as a single father navigating relationships, loss, and, as time has passed, his fair share of family drama.

Throughout multiple seasons, Eddie has been at odds with his parents, especially his mother,. The two often go head-to-head due to their love for Eddie's son, Christopher (Gavin McHugh). After seeing several seasons of 9-1-1, some fans may not know who the actor behind Eddie's mom is. Here's everything to know about the actor, who has also been involved in many other fan-favorite programs.

Who plays Eddie Diaz's mom, Helena Diaz, on '9-1-1?'

Paula Marshall portrays Eddie's mother on 9-1-1. In addition to her role on the procedural drama, Paula is known for her appearances in Walker, Euphoria, Chicago Med, and The Rookie: The Feds. She is also a producer whose work was credited on the 2001 film, Second To None.

Paula has made several guest appearances as Helena on 9-1-1 since Season 2. She was most known for being overly critical of him and how he raised his son. During the series, Helena and Eddie's father, , criticized his parenting and his wife, Shannon (Devin Kelley).

The firefighter developed a strained relationship with his parents, which escalated as the season progressed, especially after Shannon died at the end of Season 2.

Amid her death, Helena suggested he move back to Texas to be near them, which he initially declined. However, he changed his mind in future seasons.

Eddie decided to leave Station 118 in '9-1-1' Season 8.

After rejecting any move to Texas for several years, Eddie listened to his family's advice and sought a job there. He made the decision after Christopher moved in with Helena and Ramon after Eddie began dating Kim, his mother's doppelganger. Eddie hoped the move would allow him and Chris to be closer, though it meant leaving his 118 family behind. An emotional Season 8 scene shows him thanking his best friend Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark) for supporting on his journey to get his son back.

"Thanks for helping me get back to [Christopher]," Eddie tells Buck in a clip from the episode. "I know this whole thing between us has been messy and hard, and both of us could've handled it a little bit better. But I hope you know ... you do matter to me. Chris and I are always a phone call or FaceTime away."

Although Eddie is ready to live a new life in Texas, we fortunately haven't seen the last of him on 9-1-1. Ryan and the procedural drama's showrunner, Tim Minear, has confirmed Eddie will return to Station 118 eventually after he spends some time reuniting with his son and parents.