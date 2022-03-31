Does Andy Have a New Love Interest in Season 5 of 'Station 19'?

Season 5 of Station 19 is well underway. In Episode 5 — “Things We Lost in the Fire” — we saw the tragic death of Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan), who lost his life in the line of duty.

While he joined a long list of cast members that we’ve been forced to say goodbye to since the series premiered, showrunners teased that a few new faces will step in to fill the void — and peeks at the March 31 episode give us a glimpse at one of them.