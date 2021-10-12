Stacey Shines in Season 2 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' and Fans Love the Actress Who Plays Her

In the Netflix TV show The Baby-Sitters Club and in the Baby-Sitters Club books, it's hard for most young fans not to identify with at least one character. For some viewers of the Netflix series, Stacey is their favorite, and the actress who plays Stacey — Shay Rudolph — stands out among her fellow cast members.

Some fans of the show and books want to know more about the actress and where else they can watch her on TV. Luckily, Shay isn't going anywhere any time soon, and because The Baby-Sitters Club might be her biggest role to date, her star is definitely on the rise.

She might even branch out into music eventually.