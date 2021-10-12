Stacey Shines in Season 2 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' and Fans Love the Actress Who Plays Her

Stacey Shines in Season 2 of 'The Baby-Sitters Club' and Fans Love the Actress Who Plays HerBy Chrissy Bobic
Oct. 12 2021, Published 1:33 p.m. ET
In the Netflix TV show The Baby-Sitters Club and in the Baby-Sitters Club books, it's hard for most young fans not to identify with at least one character. For some viewers of the Netflix series, Stacey is their favorite, and the actress who plays Stacey — Shay Rudolph — stands out among her fellow cast members.
Some fans of the show and books want to know more about the actress and where else they can watch her on TV. Luckily, Shay isn't going anywhere any time soon, and because The Baby-Sitters Club might be her biggest role to date, her star is definitely on the rise.
She might even branch out into music eventually.
So, who plays Stacey in 'The Baby-Sitters Club'?
Actress Shay Rudolph plays Stacey in the show The Baby-Sitters Club. Before she was cast, she played Maya in the TV series Lethal Weapon. After that, she was in a couple of TV movies, but The Baby-Sitters Club is easily Shay's breakout role.
But she was always into acting in some capacity. Although the real-life teenager hasn't been in show business as long as some other seasoned actors, Shay delved into theater before she hit the small screen.
Shay worked in local musical theater from a young age. Eventually, she signed with an agent and then began going on numerous auditions for larger-scale roles.
She was in the 2018 movie The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer, and from there, she took on more acting gigs. Now, The Baby-Sitters Club fans know and love her as Stacey.
Shay Rudolph is a fan of the 'Baby-Sitters Club' books.
In a July 2020 interview with Flaunt, Shay revealed that she was a fan of the Baby-Sitters Club books long before she was cast in the Netflix reboot. She said she read the books as graphic novels when she was in fourth grade.
Little did she know it was all for research for what would eventually be a breakout role for her acting career.
Outside of the show, Shay Rudolph has a passion for music.
Shay also told Flaunt that she loves music outside of acting. She started playing the piano when she was 7 years old, and from there, her musical prowess continued. She also has an interest in making her own movies someday.
During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, she spent a lot of time diving into the minds of filmmakers.
"I'm more and more interested in writing and one day producing films," Shay told Flaunt. "I've put this time at home to really good use by diving into watching a lot of films and trying to break apart the creative process of the directors. I binge watched all of Wes Anderson's movies and I'm completely obsessed with him."
Stacey was part of the original 'Baby-Sitters Club' books too.
In the Baby-Sitters Club books, Stacey is one of the original members of the club. She's also the treasurer in the book series and TV show. And in both versions, she has diabetes, which is something that the character is eventually open about in the show.
It has allowed new and old fans to relate to the character and feel connected to the show.
As a fan of the book series and now an integral part of the cast, Shay has brought Stacey to life for a new generation of fans. And, in taking on the role, Shay is living her best life as a young budding actor.
Catch Seasons 1 and 2 of The Baby-Sitters Club on Netflix now.