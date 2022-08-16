Who Sings the 'P-Valley' Theme Song? Meet the Memphis Femcee

Per Flaunt, Jucee Froot (real name: Katisha Kateema Henry) is no stranger to having her music featured on iconic television shows and movies. The outlet shares that Jucee’s 2020 hit song “Danger” was featured on the Birds of Prey soundtrack. From there, Jucee went on to release the song “Eat Itself” in 2020 that was added to the soundtrack of Issa Rae's Insecure.

At the end of 2020, Jucee Froot’s “Down in the Valley” was released as the theme song for the hit drama.