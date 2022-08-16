Who Sings the 'P-Valley' Theme Song? Meet the Memphis Femcee
Cheers to The Pynk! Since Starz’s hit series P-Valley’s storyline revolves around The Pynk — a strip club in fictional Chucalissa, Miss. — it’s only right that the theme song pays homage to the talented dancers. Aside from the strippers giving their patrons pol- dancing performances to remember, these ladies all have complicated backgrounds — from baby daddy drama to dreams of leaving the strip club behind. And the song “Down In the Valley” describes the struggles these women face in hopes of chasing coins for a better life.
So, who sings P-Valley’s theme song? Keep reading to get your answer.
P-Valley’s theme song, “Down in the Valley,” is performed by Memphis femcee Jucee Froot.
According to Genius, P-Valley’s theme song, “Down In the Valley,” is performed by Jucee Froot. Folks who are familiar with the femcee are likely aware that Jucee Froot is a Memphis, Tenn., native.
Per Flaunt, Jucee Froot (real name: Katisha Kateema Henry) is no stranger to having her music featured on iconic television shows and movies. The outlet shares that Jucee’s 2020 hit song “Danger” was featured on the Birds of Prey soundtrack. From there, Jucee went on to release the song “Eat Itself” in 2020 that was added to the soundtrack of Issa Rae's Insecure.
At the end of 2020, Jucee Froot’s “Down in the Valley” was released as the theme song for the hit drama.
“Down In the Valley” was written by Jucee Froot and Katori Hall.
Per TheCinemaholic, the theme song was written by Jucee Froot and Katori Hall, the creator of P-Valley. The outlet shares that Jucee watched Season 1, Episode 1, and later created nearly 10 songs. Katori reportedly picked a few songs out of the bunch and later settled on “Down In the Valley,” even though Katori originally wanted Jucee and Zed Zilla’s “Shake Dat A–” as the theme song.
“When it came down to Katori, she had me come to the Tyler Perry studio,” Jucee told Flaunt. “She showed me the visual. Man, that joint ain’t nothing like the one y'all had. They changed some stuff but after I saw it, I was motivated. I just went into the studio, and [Katori] told me what she wanted.”
Jucee went on to share that aside from the theme song, she was able to get three of her songs featured on the show — including her hit song “Distance” that features hip-hop fan-favorite A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.
The sky’s definitely the limit for Jucee Froot. The femcee currently has her 2021 mixtape “Black Sheep” on all streaming platforms and has continued to grow her fanbase. Jucee has more than 530,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 260,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.
P-Valley is currently available to stream on Starz.