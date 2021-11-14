A Voice-Acting Legend Gives Life to Olmec on ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’

The CW’s new version of Legends of the Hidden Temple updated many elements of the classic Nickelodeon game show. This time around, it’s adults braving the temple, not kids. The set is outdoors now, not in an Orlando soundstage. And Cristela Alonzo is hosting this version, not Kirk Fogg.

But at least one element has remained the same: It’s still Dee Bradley Baker who voices Olmec in Legends of the Hidden Temple.