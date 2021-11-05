Cameron Williams Passed Away After His 'RHOSLC' Appearance

While Cameron was there to represent Utah Foster Care and collect a bag of clothing for the kids, he ended up having a conversation with Lisa's co-star, Meredith Marks , in front of the cameras.

During the Oct. 31 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 2 ("A Wolf Pack of Secrets"), Lisa Barlow held an event for her sons' male grooming product business, Fresh Wolf. The event was held in support of Utah Foster Care, and viewers were introduced to Lisa's friend and a board member for the organization, Cameron Williams.

Several months after he filmed the intense scene for RHOSLC, Cameron Williams died. Read on for the refresher on Cameron's brief appearance on the reality series, and to find out what has been shared about his tragic passing.

He revealed that he used to attend Mary Cosby's church, and that Meredith should "be careful" regarding her friendship with the Pentecostal First Lady.

Who was Cameron Williams from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'?

While Lisa discussed Cameron's work for Utah Foster Care on RHOSLC, her late friend was also very involved in the greater Salt Lake City community. Per his online obituary, Cameron graduated from the University of Oklahoma with degrees in Economics and African/African American Studies.

After his undergraduate years, Cameron worked full-time at Goldman Sachs. He later pursued a career in tech, and he spent six years working at Domo, Inc. He was also a board member for the Utah Black Chamber of Commerce, and an advisory board member for the Young Professionals of Salt Lake City, and the Utah Chapters of the National Society of Black Engineers and the National Association of Black Accountants.

On the show, viewers learned that Cameron was engaged, and that he was fostering two children under the age of two. Cameron himself opened up to Meredith about how he knew Mary. He confirmed that he had been a member at Mary's church, Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, for seven years.

"People that are at that church are God-fearing people, they're beautiful people, but Mary, her husband [Robert Cosby Sr.], like they've done some things that have been very harmful," he said on RHOSLC. "I just hope for healing for everyone. I truly do." Meredith shared that it was disappointing for her to hear that, because she had become very friendly with Mary.

"Mary and I were extremely close at one point. Just be careful," he advised to Meredith. When Meredith asked Cameron to elaborate on what was "harmful," he chose not to speak further on the matter. According to teasers for Season 2, the goings-on at Mary's church will be a continuing storyline. Cameron's discussion with Meredith was just the beginning. Unfortunately, in June 2021, just a few months after he attended the Fresh Wolf event for RHOSLC, Cameron Williams passed away.