Who Was Driving During the Fatal Anthony Joshua Car Crash? The boxer was in a deadly car accident on Dec. 29, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 30 2025, 1:28 p.m. ET

Fans of British boxer Anthony Joshua are still in shock after he was injured in a fatal car crash that took the lives of two people on Dec. 29, 2025. The accident took place in Ogun State, Lagos, Nigeria, just hours after the former heavyweight champion played table tennis with friends.

Anthony had recently won a match against Jake Paul in Miami, Fla. The Dec. 19 fight was streamed on Netflix and featured the champion knocking out Jake in the 6th round, per MMA Fighting. Boxing fans are happy that Anthony survived the crash, and they are also asking who was driving when the accident occurred.

Who was driving during Anthony Joshua's car crash?

Anthony Joshua was riding in the backseat of a Lexus Jeep behind the driver when the vehicle crashed into a broken-down truck along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway just north-east of Lagos, according to the BBC. The Federal Road Safety Corps in Nigeria said that the Lexus was speeding when the crash occurred, and five people were involved. Two people died, two were uninjured, and two people — including Anthony — were injured.

The Daily Mail reports that Anthony has family in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria, and he was visiting family in the area when the crash occurred. The driver crashed after the tire of the Lexus reportedly "burst" and caused the accident, according to Ogun State Police Commissioner Lanre Ogunlow. "The accident happened as a result of a burst tire on AJ's vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control and the vehicle to swerve into the stationary truck parked along the road," he told ESPN.

Anthony Joshua recovering from the injuries is one battle, but living with the loss of his closest friends is another entirely. Losing close friends; people who weren’t just teammates, but brothers leaves a kind of pain that time doesn’t easily erase. They were part of his daily… pic.twitter.com/8o3PkpeaEC — So Black (@damrid_) December 30, 2025

Anthony Joshua's two friends died in the car crash.

Two of Anthony's friends tragically died in the car crash — Sina Ghami and Kevin "Latif" Ayodele. Latif was also Anthony's personal trainer, and Sina was the boxer's strength and conditioning coach. Matchroom Boxing released a statement noting the accident.

"Anthony Joshua was involved in a road traffic accident in Lagos, Nigeria, earlier today," it read. "With profound sadness, it has been confirmed that two close friends and team members, Sina Ghami and Latif Ayodele, have tragically passed away."

"Matchroom Boxing and 258 BXG can confirm that Anthony sustained injuries in the accident and was taken to hospital for checks and treatment. He is in a stable condition and will remain there for observation," it continued. "Our deepest condolences and prayers are with the families and friends of all those affected — and we ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time. No further comment will be made at this time."

An official spokesperson for Anthony Joshua has confirmed the deaths of Kevin 'Lateef' Ayodele and Sina Ghami, following the road traffic accident in Nigeria.



Ayodele was Joshua's strength and conditioning coach, while Ghami served as his sport and exercise rehabilitation coach.… pic.twitter.com/VkxEKOunxv — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) December 29, 2025

A fundraiser by the SPOT Project — an organization helping underprivileged youth. raised more than $180,000 to build a mosque in honor of Kevin "Latif Latz" Ayodele, per TMZ. "We’ve decided that we want to build a masjid and uphold his legacy," read a statement about the mosque. "Latz has been supporting SPOT from the very beginning."