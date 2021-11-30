Looks Like '4400' Is Getting a Visit From the Original Show — Who Is It?

Patrick has been playing the part of Adam Ruzek on Chicago P.D. and occasionally on Chicago Fire. Hey, ya gotta keep it in the family! In a recent interview with Starry Mag, Patrick spoke about Season 9 of Chicago P.D. and its focus. "We kind of have themes every season. One season was ‘reform.’ And this season is ‘home,’ these guys trying to make themselves better lives outside of work, you know?" We can't wait to see him return home to 4400.

4400 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on the CW.