The Winner of 'Squid Game: The Challenge' Season 2 Must Be Brave Netflix allowed 456 participants to enter the second installment of the competition. By Diego Peralta Updated Nov. 6 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET

The stakes are higher than ever for the participants of Squid Game: The Challenge. The reality television series based on the Netflix smash hit allows contestants to step right into the mysterious world of Squid Game. The winner walks away from the show with more than $4 million in prize money.

Who will win the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge? Here's what we know about what it would take for participants to beat the odds and go home with the money. The dynamics of the game can be as complicated as what Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) has to face in the main series.

Who wins the second season of 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

The rules of Squid Game: The Challenge are similar to the ones established in the original series, without the brutal killings on the screen, of course. 456 participants are selected to compete for a $4.56 million cash prize (via Netflix). The winner of the second season will be determined by eliminating everyone through games based on the traps shown in Squid Game. The last player standing is awarded an impressive amount of money.

The first part of the second season establishes that Player 86, Player 183, and Player 230 are some of the contestants who remain in the mix. Netflix decided to split the second installment of Squid Game: The Challenge into three parts, with the final episode arriving on Nov. 18. The streaming platform likes to tease viewers with what is to come. Some of the games that will be shown in subsequent parts of the season include Marbles, Slides and Ladders, and the return of Circle of Trust.

Marbles is one of the games that was crucial to the plot of the final seasons of Squid Game. Many characters were taken out of the Netflix drama thanks to the classic game, meaning that it will be hard for members of The Challenge to survive the ordeal. The first season of the competition could be considered when trying to guess what's next for contestants. In the final round of the show, Mai (Player 287) won a game of "rock, paper, scissors" to secure the prize.

Who has been eliminated from 'Squid Game: The Challenge'?

The first rounds of Squid Game: The Challenge are always cruel. The opening bouts can eliminate hundreds of players at a time, only allowing the most intelligent participants to survive. The second installment ended the dream of some of its most eager contestants. Jackie (Player 107), Bryce (Player 285), and Blake (Player 286) are some of the people who were taken out fairly quickly. The Count was the first challenge players faced this time around.

The second game featured in the season is another challenge fans might remember from the fictional show. The Six-Legged Pentathlon forced groups of three people to walk together without tripping or falling. The easiest dynamics can become the most dangerous ones. Jorell (Player 180), Michael (Player 89), and Erik (Player 40) were eliminated shortly after the Pentathlon wreaked havoc.