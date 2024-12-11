'The Voice' Season 26 Winner Was Revealed and Fans Have Reactions to the Results
'The Voice's Season 26 finale aired on Dec. 10.
You might have your favorite performer from The Voice figured out from the start of any given season. But, come finale night, all that matters is who is in the finals and which one of them has what it takes to win the whole thing. So, who wins The Voice Season 26? After the second part of the finale aired on Dec. 10, the results are in, and there's a new winner ready to share their talent with the world.
Going into the two-night finale, the five finalists were Shye, Sydney Sterlace, Jeremy Beloate, Danny Joseph, and Sofronio Vasquez. Only one could walk away with the recording contract and $100,000 check that The Voice winner gets, though. And at the end of the second part of the finale, we learned who wins The Voice Season 26. Read on for the results after finale night!
Who wins 'The Voice' Season 26?
During the second part of the two-night finale, we see the five finalists on-stage once again. And although viewers might have their thoughts on who the winner should be this time around and all of the contestants have their own fan bases, Sofronio Vasquez wins Season 26 of The Voice. That's also a win for his coach, Michael Bublé, who was also finalist Shye's coach during the season.
Upon the news of Vasquez's win, Bublé tells him during the finale, "It has been such an unbelievable journey to be here with you." Although the coaches initially have control over who moves forward on The Voice, it's the viewers who cast their votes to decide who gets even further and wins. And apparently, they've spoken. Vasquez received the most votes to come out with a win this time around, and chances are, this isn't the last you've heard of his name.
And it's not lost on Vasquez what this win means for him. Every season, the winner of The Voice walks away with a recording contract and $100,000. They also have the knowledge that millions of people voted for them to win above other talented singers, so there's that. And now, Vasquez is among those winners from The Voice who have been proven right in their talent.
When is Season 27 of 'The Voice'?
Now that Season 26 is over, fans are eager for Season 27 of The Voice. Luckily, a new season is never too far, since two seasons of the reality competition singing show typically air each year. Well ahead of the Season 26 finale, NBC announced that Season 27 of The Voice will be here in spring 2025. And the season's coaches were even revealed ahead of time.
Michael Bublé will return for Season 27. He'll be joined by John Legend, Adam Levine, and Kelsea Ballerini. That means some of the favorites from Season 26 appear to be out, but the door is never really closed on some coaches returning to The Voice if they want to.