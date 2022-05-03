Season 8 of 'Spring Baking Championship' Concluded With a Heated Episode (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Spring Baking Championship 2022.

Alexis Wells, Dennis Van, and Jaleesa Mason were just some of the talented pastry chefs battling it out on Season 8 of the Spring Baking Championship, which wrapped with an explosive episode on Monday, May 2, 2022.

The popular Food Network reality TV show captures the heated competition between some of the best-trained and most creative bakers and dessert makers. So, who won Season 8 of Spring Baking Championship?