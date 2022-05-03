Romy Walked out During the Season 8 Finale of the 'Spring Baking Championship' — Why?By Leila Kozma
May. 3 2022, Published 9:28 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 8 finale of Spring Baking Championship.
An ambitious pastry chef and the co-owner of Mo and Jay Pastry, a rare gem in Little Falls N.J., snatched up the much-coveted title of the Spring Baking Champion and the $25,000 prize that comes with it on the Season 8 finale of the Spring Baking Championship.
Jaleesa Mason was up against the likes of Romuald Guiot (aka Romy) and Yohan Lee, pulling off a home run in the Season 8 finale of the Spring Baking Championship. However, the episode had other surprises in store, as well. What happened?
Romuald Guiot (aka Romy) seems to have abruptly left the Season 8 finale of 'Spring Baking Championship.'
Romy appears to have walked off from the set of the Season 8 finale of the Spring Baking Championship after learning about one of the challenges. Spring Baking Championship host Molly Yeh asked Romy and Dennis Van to improvise a creation containing sprinkles — at which point, Romy announced that he was leaving, effectively quitting Spring Baking Championship.
Why did Romy leave 'Spring Baking Championship'?
Eager to follow in his pastry chef grandfather's footsteps, Romy started building a career in the culinary field in 2003. He spent the next years working his way to the top, gaining vital experience by serving as an assistant pastry chef at L'Eridan Marc Veyrat.
On Spring Baking Championship, he consistently amused viewers with his incredibly inventive creations. On a previous episode of the show, he plated up an extravagant chocolate cardamom sauerkraut cake with a palet knife decoration — which garnered high praise from Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and the other judges. On another occasion, he created an exquisite saffron and grapefruit upside-down cake with grapefruit cream.
Romy has not officially spoken out about his decision to leave the show, but fans online are speculating that the reason for his exit was the fact that he felt the show was rigged against him. By choosing a trained pastry chef with a great deal of skill, the judges would have likely communicated the wrong message to the audiences. Let's not forget that Romy had a lot of (hard earned) advantages over the others appearing on Spring Baking Championship.
So, when he was asked to bake with sprinkles, he called it quits. One Redditor says that the challenge was "below his skill level and expertise."
The judges ultimately announced Jaleesa Mason as the winner of Season 8 of the Spring Baking Championship, which garnered strong reactions from Romy's fans. In other words: certain corners of Twitter promptly went up in flames.
"I guess you can serve undercooked cheesecake and win $25,000. Sweet! There's hope for all of us! What a joke. Romy was robbed," tweeted @ShaddockWhitney.
"Heinously disappointed with @FoodNetwork for this season of 'Spring Baking Championship.' How on earth did a basic cake make Nancy dance in the finale preheat? We turned it off after Romy (very reasonably) left. Wish we could hear the real thoughts of the judges and contestants," tweeted @kitty_chan528.