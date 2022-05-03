Romy Walked out During the Season 8 Finale of the 'Spring Baking Championship' — Why?

Romy has not officially spoken out about his decision to leave the show, but fans online are speculating that the reason for his exit was the fact that he felt the show was rigged against him. By choosing a trained pastry chef with a great deal of skill, the judges would have likely communicated the wrong message to the audiences. Let's not forget that Romy had a lot of (hard earned) advantages over the others appearing on Spring Baking Championship.

So, when he was asked to bake with sprinkles, he called it quits. One Redditor says that the challenge was "below his skill level and expertise."

The judges ultimately announced Jaleesa Mason as the winner of Season 8 of the Spring Baking Championship, which garnered strong reactions from Romy's fans. In other words: certain corners of Twitter promptly went up in flames.