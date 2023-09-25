Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Cameron and Jared Have the Opportunity to "Resurrect" One of Their 'Big Brother 25' Games The latest 'Big Brother' episode ends before fans can find out who won the "Resurrection Rumble," but spoilers reveal which zombie came out on top. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 25 2023, Published 10:17 a.m. ET Source: CBS

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Big Brother 25. Despite being sent out the door during the double eviction, houseguests Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields are back in the Big Brother 25 house thanks to the "Zombie twist." The twist sees the two evicted houseguests competing against each other for the chance to "resurrect" their game and send the other zombie home — for good.

Episode 23 shows Cameron and Jared going head-to-head in the "Resurrection Rumble," but it ends before fans learn who wins the competition. If you can't wait until Thursday to find out who won, keep scrolling because we have all the juicy spoilers you're looking for — including who came out on top.

Who won the "Resurrection Rumble" on 'Big Brother'?

As we know, the two Big Brother zombies will play the "Resurrection Rumble" in rounds. The person who wins gets to decide if they want to compete in a solo competition live on Thursday, Sept. 29, or if they want the loser to do it. If the zombie competing wins, they return to the game, but if they lose, the other person's game is "resurrected."

Source: CBS

After two rounds, Cameron was up by four with 13 total skulls compared to Jared's nine. The next round of competition was cut from the episode, but according to the live feeds, Cameron won the "Ressurection Rumble" in three rounds.