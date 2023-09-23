Home > Television > Reality TV > Big Brother Scary Week Is Approaching on Season 25 of Big Brother — Here's What We Know Season 25 of 'Big Brother' will feature its first ever Zombies Twist for Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields. But just what is this Scary Week? By Emma Saletta Sep. 23 2023, Published 12:15 p.m. ET Source: CBS

The plot continues to thicken on Season 25 of Big Brother. Scary Week is just around the corner to give fans and housemates unexpected surprises, starring none other than eliminated house guests Cameron Hardin and Jared Fields.

Scary Week will feature Cameron and Jared going head-to-head to be resurrected as a zombie, and earn a spot back into the house through a live competition. The loser will be sent home once and for all, and it will not be decided by the other housemates. In other words, Big Brother is throwing out the rule book for one week to bring back one lucky contestant for a second chance.

Show host Julie Chen Moonves will lead the scares and excitement to come for Week 8. Despite who comes out on top, history will be made, as a competitor will return to Big Brother "revived" for the first time in all 25 seasons of the show.

In true Big Brother fashion, Cameron and Jared have a lot of work cut out for them, but just what that will entail will be is a different story. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Scary Week on Season 25 of Big Brother.

What will actually happen during Scary Week on Season 25 of 'Big Brother'?

As previously mentioned, Cameron and Jared will compete to come back to the competition alive and well. We can't wait to see how this plays out, since it's unlike any week Big Brother has seen before.

Julie announced that Scary Week will have no Head of Household, no nominations, and no Power of Veto. Instead, it will focus only on tasks Cameron and Jared must complete to prepare for a live competition held later in the week, which decides who will be returning to the show.

Julie spoke with Entertainment Weekly after the announcement, and it seems the Scary Week has been a long time coming. "I've been waiting 25 seasons to finally say those words!" she said, adding about the contestants' reactions, "Jared looked like he was about to jump out of his skin. He was so pumped. Cameron was more chill." "Jared needs to stop talking so much. Cameron needs to find a way to get in good with anyone willing to buddy up with him and build from there," she continued.

Here's the full schedule for the Season 25 Scary Week on 'Big Brother'.

This special week also has a different schedule, and will not include a Wednesday episode. The reason for this is the fact that there will be no veto, meaning there is no point to a Wednesday episode. So, when will the episodes air during this terrifying week?

The schedule will begin on Sunday, Sept, 24 at 10 p.m. ET, and will show Cameron and Jared learning about what to do in order to win back a spot in the competition. The show will then continue on Thursday, Sept., 28 at 9 p.m. ET with a live competition, to determine which contestant will be resurrected. The Sept. 28 episode is considered to be the eviction/un-eviction day of Scary Week. The one houseguest does not win the competition will once again be sent home.