Home > Television > Reality TV > Bravo > Top Chef That's a Wrap for 'Top Chef' Season 20 — And the Winner Is ... 'Top Chef' has been around since 2006. Season 20 took things to the next level with chefs from around the world. Who won 'Top Chef' Season 20? By Alex West Jun. 8 2023, Updated 10:58 p.m. ET Source: Bravo

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for the finale of Top Chef Season 20. The winner is revealed. Every season of Top Chef introduces us to some of the most stellar culinary visionaries. Ever since it first aired in 2006, we’ve watched countless chefs grace our television screens and compete. In Season 20, we got a taste of the whole world.

Article continues below advertisement

Top Chef Season 20 was truly a global all-star competition. It brought together chefs from around the world including countries like the the U.S., France, Brazil, Germany, Canada, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain, and Thailand. The show started with 16 chefs and ended with one proud winner on June 8, 2023. So, who won? Keep reading to find out!

Source: Bravo

Article continues below advertisement

So, who won 'Top Chef' Season 20?

Buddha Lo was the winner of Top Chef Season 20! “Growing up in Australia, I dreamed about winning Top Chef. I went on this competition to showcase to the world what I can do. This win was not only for me, but was for my late father, an incredible chef who taught me how to cook,” Buddha said on the show.

What was the prize for ‘Top Chef’ Season 20?

Source: Bravo

Obviously, appearing on Top Chef gets you automatic bragging rights. Plus, the chefs typically gain a little bit of notoriety and a following. Winning Top Chef always comes with a prize, though. For Season 20, Buddha received a $250,000 cash prize. He will also be featured in Food & Wine magazine. He will even get to make an appearance at the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen!

What was Buddha Lo’s winning meal on ‘Top Chef’ Season 20?