A Dream Team of Musicians Came Together to Bring "Aurora" by Daisy Jones & The Six to Life

Ever since it released on Prime Video on March 3, 2023, Daisy Jones & The Six has become a cultural phenomenon. The show, which focuses on a fictionalized 1970s rock band and documents their meteoric rise as well as relationship tribulations and eventual falling out, is a smash hit amongst viewers and a true ode to a bygone era of rock and roll music.

Aside from a captivating storyline and eye-catching visuals, Daisy Jones & The Six excels at really selling its fans on the belief that the fictional group is a real band. This is epitomized by the fact that their album "Aurora" was added to all major streaming services and features a standout list of Fleetwood Mac-style tracks that fans are loving. With that being said, who wrote the songs that you hear on Daisy Jones & The Six — the television show, as well as their studio album?

Who wrote the songs on 'Daisy Jones & The Six'?

On "Aurora," fans can very much hear Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) singing, but it wasn't the two actors, or the other members of their fictional band, who created the new songs for the show. That honor went to Blake Mills, who wrote on every single track on the album alongside a team of other collaborators, according to credits pulled from Apple Music.

The list of other stars who took part in soundtracking Daisy Jones & The Six is extensive, to say the very least. Marcus Mumford, Chris Weisman, Phoebe Bridgers, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, James Valentine, Barbara Gruska, Ethan Gruska, Jackson Browne, Z Berg, Jason Boesel, Matt Sweeney, Joe Keefe, Kayslee Collins, Taylor Goldsmith, Stephony Smith, and Jonathan Rice all took part in the creation of the 25 original songs written for the show.

i need daisy jones and the six to do a real life tour it’s a genuine NEED. they are all i can think about in my silly little brain and i need to hear all of aurora live before i die — amy (@yelenasnat) March 24, 2023