Home > FYI Everything You Need to Know About the Port Strike and Possible Toilet Paper Shortage The U.S. port strike might affect multiple different products. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 2 2024, 12:48 p.m. ET Source: Elly Johnson/Unsplash

Just when you thought the days of people buying all of the toilet paper were over (we're looking at you, COVID-19 pandemic), it's happening again. Well, the toilet paper part, anyway. People have noticed that toilet paper appears to be selling in droves, so why are people buying so much toilet paper right now, and does it mean you should stock up too?

Article continues below advertisement

It all boils down to the port strike happening on the East Coast and along the Gulf Coast too. As people begin to panic, more paper goods and even food might fly off the shelves. But what does the port strike mean for toilet paper and other home goods, including food? There are some details to take note of before you panic.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are people buying toilet paper?

Once social media got wind of the potential port strike, brought on by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and employees who want fair compensation, some panic set in. For some, it was the concern about what a strike on the coastal ports means for getting necessities into grocery stores across the country. Naturally, those same people figured it would be best to stock up on essentials, including toilet paper.

According to Silicon Valley, there really isn't a need to worry about toilet paper, of all things. The outlet reported that the majority of paper goods, which includes toilet paper, comes from factories inside the country. In other cases, toilet paper might be shipped around the country via trucks or even on trains from Mexico or Canada. But in most cases, toilet paper does not arrive in the U.S. by ship.

Article continues below advertisement

Port workers strike just started 16 hours ago and this is paper towels and toilet paper paper section at NJ COSTCO ….#Costco

The ports should share that $400 Billion profits with the longshoremen so American People don’t experience shortages , high prices .

77% over 6 years… pic.twitter.com/b9HUhB8N2Y — Marzena (@marzena_socha) October 1, 2024

What does the port strike mean?

On Oct. 2, 2024, workers in the docks along the East Coast and Gulf Coast officially went on strike. They cited a need for fairer compensation and job security amid automation.On Sept. 30, 2024, ILA's Jack "Big Jack" Pennington shared details about what dock workers are seeking and where the disparities lie.

Article continues below advertisement

"When the Big Three automakers decided to install robotic welders, painters, upholsterers, machinists, assemblers and countless other robots into production with the false pretense and promises that it would — remember this quote U2014 'save the consumer money,'" he wrote in a blog that was shared on the ILA Union website. "Well I ask you this question: Did it cut costs of an automobile? The answer is an easy, 'No!'"

Port strike going strong on Day 2. Workers are chanting “ILA - all the way!”

“No contract, no work!” and “No automation!”



There’s even a taco truck now outside Port of Baltimore Dundalk terminal pic.twitter.com/UrJkupmKHe — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2024

There are products that may be affected by the port strike.