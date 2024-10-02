Everything You Need to Know About the Port Strike and Possible Toilet Paper Shortage
The U.S. port strike might affect multiple different products.
Just when you thought the days of people buying all of the toilet paper were over (we're looking at you, COVID-19 pandemic), it's happening again. Well, the toilet paper part, anyway. People have noticed that toilet paper appears to be selling in droves, so why are people buying so much toilet paper right now, and does it mean you should stock up too?
It all boils down to the port strike happening on the East Coast and along the Gulf Coast too. As people begin to panic, more paper goods and even food might fly off the shelves. But what does the port strike mean for toilet paper and other home goods, including food? There are some details to take note of before you panic.
Why are people buying toilet paper?
Once social media got wind of the potential port strike, brought on by the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) and employees who want fair compensation, some panic set in. For some, it was the concern about what a strike on the coastal ports means for getting necessities into grocery stores across the country. Naturally, those same people figured it would be best to stock up on essentials, including toilet paper.
According to Silicon Valley, there really isn't a need to worry about toilet paper, of all things. The outlet reported that the majority of paper goods, which includes toilet paper, comes from factories inside the country. In other cases, toilet paper might be shipped around the country via trucks or even on trains from Mexico or Canada. But in most cases, toilet paper does not arrive in the U.S. by ship.
What does the port strike mean?
On Oct. 2, 2024, workers in the docks along the East Coast and Gulf Coast officially went on strike. They cited a need for fairer compensation and job security amid automation.On Sept. 30, 2024, ILA's Jack "Big Jack" Pennington shared details about what dock workers are seeking and where the disparities lie.
"When the Big Three automakers decided to install robotic welders, painters, upholsterers, machinists, assemblers and countless other robots into production with the false pretense and promises that it would — remember this quote U2014 'save the consumer money,'" he wrote in a blog that was shared on the ILA Union website. "Well I ask you this question: Did it cut costs of an automobile? The answer is an easy, 'No!'"
There are products that may be affected by the port strike.
Although toilet paper might literally be the least of concerns when it comes to products actually affected by the port strike, there are some things to consider. According to USA Today, products and food that might become in short supply include seafood, bananas, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.
While some of those items are arguably more important than others, when it comes to toilet paper, it's more about the panic setting in than an actual potential shortage because of the port strike.