The Chrisleys Are Starting Fresh in Texas — Here’s Why It will be the family's "final landing spot." By Chrissy Bobic Published April 16 2026, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@myviewfnc

Fans of Chrisley Knows Best might have heard Todd Chrisley mention moving to Texas several times over the years. And now, the Chrisleys are moving to Texas, but why? The news from both Todd and Julie Chrisley on their podcast Confessions 2.0 came almost a year after they were released from federal prison under a full pardon from Donald Trump.

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The family moved to Nashville, Tenn., after their release, with plans to go back to South Carolina at that time. Now, however, they are apparently ready for a different southern state. But why are the Chrisleys moving to Texas? And is the entire family going, or just Todd and Julie? Their granddaughter, Chloe Chrisley, who they legally adopted, is still a teenager, after all.

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Why are the Chrisleys moving to Texas?

Todd and Julie discussed the move in the April 15, 2026, episode of Chrisley Confessions 2.0. It sounds like it was mostly Todd's idea. During the episode, Julie admits that she's "getting there" in terms of embracing the move. Todd, on the other hand, exclaims that he loves Texas and he is ready for "something different."

During the episode, Julie says that every 10 years or so, she knows her husband needs to move somewhere new. That's apparently where Texas came in. "Listen, isn't that a beautiful thing that you have the ability to do that?" Todd tells his wife. "And that you get you continue to be stimulated by different experiences and different people and different points of view."

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Some Chrisley Knows Best viewers think they, well, know better. In a Reddit thread about the move, someone suggested that the Chrisleys are moving to Texas because "Texas is another state that doesn't have state income tax, it has a Republican governor." Julie and Todd went to prison for fraud and tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice.

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Neither Julie nor Todd have shared that no income taxes is the reason for the family's move to Texas. But, given their charges that they served federal prison time for before their respective pardons, Texas does make sense for them.

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Todd Chrisley is having multiple houses built in Texas.

On another Chrisley podcast, Two Sons and Me, hosted by Todd and his sons, Grayson and Chase Chrisley, Grayson shares his independent plans to move to Texas. Now, most of the family is. During the same episode, Chase says it will be the family's "final landing spot." Grayson also says that it will be a good place for him to maintain his "values."