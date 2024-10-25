Home > Entertainment Todd Chrisley Was Fired From His Prison Chapel Job for Talking Too Much His termination "has only intensified his belief that God will protect him, Julie (Chrisley, his wife), and his entire family." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 25 2024, 2:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

In 2022, Todd Chrisley was convicted of wire fraud and bank fraud and sentenced to 12 years in prison alongside his wife, Julie, who was sentenced to seven years behind bars. The Chrisley Knows Best star had been working as an assistant to the chaplain at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, but his lawyer just revealed he was fired after two years in the position.

So, what happened and why was Todd fired? Keep reading to find out.

Source: Instagram Todd Chrisley with his kids Chase and Savannah.

Todd Chrisley was reportedly fired for his interactions with fellow inmates.

According to Todd's lawyer Jay Surgent, who spoke with The Today Show, Todd was terminated because he was “communicating with people that had been admitted into” the prison’s Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP). However, he went on to add that no "real reason" was given for his dismissal, but he believes it is because RDAP participants have "access to the outside."

His attorney also shared that Todd has “befriended many inmates” who “look to him for advice and guidance." “They also look for him to discuss their particular situations or any emotional problems they may be having and coordinate the religious services some of these inmates would attend," he told the outlet.

Despite the setback, Todd Chrisley still has faith his sentence will be reduced.

While Todd is saddened by the loss of his job, he is said to still be in high spirits, and the situation "has only intensified his belief that God will protect him, Julie (Chrisley, his wife), and his entire family." "Todd also believes that his overall sentence of 12 years was excessive, and he will be pursuing every legal means still available to him in order to have his sentence corrected in conformity with his alleged crime," Surgent explained.

Todd has requested to move to another facility. As for Julie Chrisley, her sentence was vacated in June 2024, and a lower court had to resentence the mother-of-three. However, the judge declined to reduce her sentence, something her daughter Savannah called "not fair."

"I truly do believe that this judge, everything that she has done has been in retaliation,” Savannah said on her podcast. “It has been in retaliation for us exercising our right to an appeal and being granted in part a successful appeal." She continued, " This was her not liking how outspoken I am... After that hearing where, it felt like it was a punch in the gut. Because to think that I did something that harmed my mother's ability to be a free woman that one stung really bad."