Behind the Reason Adrien Brody Kissed Halle Berry When He Won His First Oscar "You could say time slowed down. That was that moment where I really, really felt it slow down," Adrien said. By Danielle Jennings Published March 4 2025, 10:04 a.m. ET

One of the best things about live TV and award shows are those unexpected moments that instantly became part of the cultural landscape — which is exactly what happened when Adrien Brody went on stage to receive his first Oscar.

Back in 2003, Adrien was nominated for his very first Academy Award and was a favorite to win heading into the Oscars ceremony. When he went up to accept his Best Actor award for his performance in The Pianist, he did something that no one in the audience or watching at home anticipated.

Why did Adrien Brody kiss Halle Berry at the Oscars?

In keeping with tradition, Halle Berry (the previous year’s Best Actress winner) presented the award for the Best Actor category. As Adrien accepted his award from her, he grabbed her in a tight embrace and kissed her passionately.

Halle was in complete shock, but she went with the unscripted moment. Adrien admitted he kissed her because he felt it was an opportunity of a lifetime. “Bet they didn’t tell you that was in the gift bag,” Adrien said after kissing Halle, according to Cosmopolitan.

The reaction to Adrien kissing Halle was mixed.

While many understood that he was overcome with emotion at the milestone moment in his career, others were critical of the act, citing lack of consent and Halle’s shocked reaction.

In a 2015 interview with Vanity Fair, Brody reflected on the unforgettable moment. “That sure was probably one of the most memorable moments ever," he told the outlet at the time. "You could say time slowed down. That was that moment where I really, really felt it slow down.”

“In fact, it must have, because by the time I got finished kissing her, and people kinda settled in, they were already flashing the sign that said, 'Get off the stage, your time is up,'" Adrien added.

Halle gave an unfiltered response to the incident.

As a guest on Watch What Happens Live in 2017, Halle shared exactly what she was thinking in the moment when Adrien kissed her in front of millions, according to Vulture. “What the f--k is happening?” Berry told host Andy Cohen of her initial thoughts. “I just f--king went with it.” When asked if she enjoyed the kiss, Halle said, “I don’t know. I was too focused on ‘What the f--k is going on right now?’”

The duo recreated the moment at the 2025 Oscars.

While on the red carpet at the 2025 Oscars, Adrien and Halle called back to the much-talked-about moment 22 years later when the two once again locked lips.