Just months after the deaths of his close friends Bob Saget and Louie Anderson, stand-up comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has tragically passed away at age 67.

According to his longtime friend and publicist, Glenn Schwartz, the beloved entertainer suffered from an incurable and often overlooked illness known as type II myotonic dystrophy. NBC News later announced that Gilbert "died of recurrent ventricular tachycardia, an abnormal rhythm in the lower chambers of the heart."