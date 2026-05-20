Why Is Amazon Prime Day Moving to June? The Shopping Event’s Shift Explained "The hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites and Amazon-exclusive products." By Alisan Duran Published May 20 2026, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Amazon shoppers are already preparing for another round of major discounts as Prime Day returns in 2026. The annual shopping event is known for offering deals on electronics, beauty products, home goods, apparel, and more, but this year’s sale comes with one major change.

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Instead of landing in July like it has in previous years, Amazon confirmed that Prime Day will now take place in June. The earlier timing immediately sparked questions from shoppers wondering why the company decided to move one of its biggest sale events.

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Why did Amazon Prime Day shift to June?

According to a report from The Independent, financial analysts at William Blair believe the shift could help Amazon financially balance some of its larger investments this year.

The analysts reportedly told Retail Dive that moving Prime Day into June places the event in the second quarter instead of the third quarter. That timing may help Amazon offset costs connected to the rollout of its satellite internet project, Leo.

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Telsey Advisory Group analysts led by Joe Feldman said in an emailed note Thursday that Amazon’s North American retail and international divisions benefited from “adding new brands, sharpened pricing, and increasingly faster delivery options.” The analysts added that AWS “remained the star of the show” and said Amazon could continue growing its market share by leveraging its Prime membership base, small business relationships, and “technological edge.” They also noted that Amazon’s investments in grocery, private brands, pharmacy, logistics, advertising, and generative AI “should make it more valuable.”

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Amazon has not publicly confirmed that explanation itself. However, the company did announce that Prime Day would officially move to June in 2026, marking the first time the summer sale has taken place earlier than July.

The company is also promoting the earlier timing as a way for shoppers to begin back-to-school shopping sooner while avoiding crowded stores later in the summer.

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What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a members-only shopping event available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers. The sale usually happens twice per year, with the second event typically arriving in October under the name Prime Big Deal Days. During Prime Day, shoppers can find discounts across categories including tech, kitchen appliances, fashion, beauty products, groceries, and Amazon devices.

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Amazon said this year’s June event will feature deals on “the hottest brands, socially trending items, creator favorites and Amazon-exclusive products.” The company has not yet announced the exact dates for the 2026 event. However, Amazon confirmed the sale will happen sometime in June.

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How much does Amazon Prime cost?

To participate in Prime Day deals, shoppers must have an Amazon Prime membership. In the U.S., Prime currently costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. New users may still be eligible for Amazon’s 30-day free trial, which could allow shoppers to access Prime Day discounts without immediately paying for a membership.