Ben Bylett Left 'Australian Survivor' Unexpectedly, and Now We Know Why Ben Bylett left 'Survivor' unexpectedly after getting sick. By Joseph Allen Published March 12 2025, 11:22 a.m. ET

Anyone who has ever watched any version of Survivor knows that a core part of the game is voting someone off the island. The contestants on the Australian version of the show were given a respite from that, though, when host Jonathan LaPaglia revealed that no one would be going home because Ben Bylett had decided to leave the show of his own accord.

Jonathan didn't offer any explanation for Ben's decision to leave, so his fellow contestants and fans at home were both confused about his departure. Here's what we know about why Ben ultimately decided to step away from the show.

Why did Ben Bylett leave 'Australian Survivor'?

The news that Ben had left the show was first announced during Tribal Council. “I know you’ve all come here tonight to send someone home, but we’ve had a development this evening, which means that’s not going to happen. Now, this might come as a bit of a shock, but Ben, from Brains, has decided to leave the game,” Jonathan explained. “That means tonight, you will not be voting; no one’s going to be going home from this tribe."

“Sadly, [Ben] won’t be with us anymore. But, the good news is, you guys get to stay together, and one of you gets a reprieve tonight. Someone gets a second chance, so I suggest, use it wisely," he added. At the time, Jonathan didn't provide any explanation for why Ben had departed the show, which naturally left viewers on tenterhooks wondering if he had gotten sick or if something else had happened.

Thankfully, Ben explained his departure himself in a post on Instagram in which he shared all the ways he had struggled while filming the show. “Playing Survivor is bloody tough,” Ben said. “I tore my calf muscle in that epic water challenge when Myles [Kuah] aced all the goals." Ben said that, although the injury wasn't highlighted much in the edited version of the series, it was tough for him to push through.

He also explained that his struggles only increased after he moved to the Brains beach. While there, he spent several nights sleeping in a puddle and then contracted a pretty serious illness. After an intense hoop challenge, Ben said he retweaked his calf muscle and realized that he was having trouble breathing. “I couldn’t catch my breath for hours afterward, and I realized something was actually pretty wrong with me," he said.

His symptoms continued to worsen, and when his heartrate became irregular, production intervened and flew him home. Upon returning home, he was diagnosed with a severe case of pneumonia. Ben also said that he lost 13 kilograms (28.6 pounds) in just 24 days and went into the game with an illness.