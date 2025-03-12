David Genat from 'Deal or No Deal Island' Is Actually Married to Pearl Christensen
Some viewers aren’t too thrilled about David Genat and Parvati Shallow’s flirtatious antics on 'Deal or No Deal Island.'
If you tuned into Deal or No Deal Island Season 2, you probably made a few connections to competitor David Genat. Yes, he was the guy who dominated and walked away with a win in Survivor Australia Season 6, and yes, he had an extensive modeling career, working with major brands like Ralph Lauren. But what really caught viewers’ attention was his flirtatious banter with fellow Survivor alum Parvati Shallow — who, for the record, has appeared on Survivor four times and won Season 16.
The playful antics were hard to miss, prompting one curious fan to ask in the comments of an Instagram post shared by @dealornodealtv, "Is this guy married?" Someone quickly responded, "I think he is married, but the girl he is flirting with also has a girlfriend." And they were right, David is married with kids, and Parvati is in a full-fledged relationship with comedian Mae Martin.
Now that we’ve cleared that up, you're probably wondering — who is David’s wife, and what does she do?
David Genat from 'Deal or No Deal Island' is married to Pearl Christensen.
David Genat from Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island is married to Pearl Christensen, who describes herself in her Instagram bio as a "Movement coach, barbell addict, [and] paleo junkie working on 101 ways to wear spandex." She and David have been together since at least 2013. That year, Pearl shared a throwback photo on Instagram of them embracing, captioning it, "Luckiest girl in the world."
Based on Pearl's Instagram photos, it appears she and David share four kids and live in Perth, Australia. In 2020, she posted a heartfelt tribute celebrating David’s Survivor journey, sharing a sweet family photo with the caption: "So proud of this incredible human. He is always up for a challenge, digs into learning new things, tolerates immense stress with grace, doesn’t ever give up, and somehow makes almost everything fun."
She also expressed how happy she was to be with him in Australia. However, Pearl has been noticeably quieter on social media, with her last post in 2022. From her past posts, though, it’s clear she’s passionate about fitness, mindful of her food choices, and loves being a wife and mom.
Some viewers aren’t too thrilled about David Genat and Parvati Shallow’s flirtatious antics on 'Deal or No Deal Island.'
David may be a married man, and has been for over a decade, but that hasn’t stopped Deal or No Deal Island fans from criticizing his interactions with Parvati. "I’m so confused why you’re still married. You deserve better, this is disgusting to watch. I’m so sorry, girl," wrote @anaxoxy_prolife in the comments of Pearl’s 2020 throwback family photo.
Another person chimed in, "You’re a beautiful family, but does it bother you that Parvati is all over your husband on DONDI? She doesn’t care if they’re married or not, she’ll still try to get with them."
Others echoed similar sentiments, calling Parvati’s behavior "disrespectful." Neither Pearl nor David has addressed the speculation, but that hasn’t stopped fans from continuing to share their concerned opinions.