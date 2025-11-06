[SPOILER] Started The Fire in 'November 9' to Avenge a Tragedy — Details Collen Hoover continues to be successful, a decade after the release of unpredictable romance tale. By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 6 2025, 4:16 p.m. ET Source: simon & schuster

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for November 9 by Colleen Hoover. The successful books written by the acclaimed Colleen Hoover contain many twists and turns, which is why readers keep coming back to let their emotions flow with the author's narratives. One of these twists was the reveal that Ben caused the devastating fire in the pages of November 9.

Why did Ben cause the fire in November 9? Here's what we know about the context of the accident that shaped Fallon's life forever. What started out as a love story turned into a massive betrayal due to a family tragedy.

Why did Ben start the fire in 'November 9'?

The dangerous fire has to be put in proper context before moving forward. The accident caused Fallon's face to be heavily scarred. The incident disintegrated the teenager's dreams of becoming an actor. That's when Ben comes in. The second half of the book reveals that Fallon's father, the famous actor Donovan O'Neil, had murdered Ben's mother after a controversial affair. Fallon had to discover that the boy she fell in love with was the one to ruin her life.

Fallon's confrontation with her feelings for Ben is the hook for the entire novel. Love can never be that easy in romance novels. Despite daydreaming about being with Ben for years, Fallon is left with a groundbreaking realization that would shape her future. At the same time, the young Ben only wanted to avenge his mother.

The problem isn't even directly connected to Fallon and Ben. What started out as an affair between a young woman and a despicable actor went on to create disaster in the lives of their children. No one in November 9 is meant to be happy from the start.

Colleen Hoover's success grows a decade after 'November 9'.

November 9 remains one of Hoover's wonderful hits from the past decade. Around 10 years after the novel was published, the author is ready to move forward with the success of her most recent projects. Hoover's work has reached the big leagues, and Hollywood is interested in the characters she has to offer. The creative is one of the most successful writers in the United States, with more than 20 novels published under her name.