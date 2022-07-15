'TigerBelly' Podcast Hosts Bobby Lee and Khalyla Have Broken up After 10 Years of Dating
The hosts of TigerBelly, the popular podcast that first launched on Sept. 1, 2015, are no longer together. Bobby Lee, the standup comedian, actor, and media personality who appeared in hit TV shows like Love and Arrested Development, and Khalyla, an influencer and content creator, announced their breakup on TigerBelly on July 14, 2022.
Bobby Lee and Khalyla first got talking on Tinder. The stars have been reasonably cautious about their privacy, and they only teased a few details about their relationship over the years. It is widely believed that they started dating in 2013. The relationship was slightly overshadowed by gold digger accusations, which Bobby once again addressed during the TigerBelly episode dedicated to the breakup.
"I just want to announce to everybody that Khalyla and I are no longer together … I want to say that Khalyla is the love of my life, my best friend," Bobby shared on the podcast episode. "She changed my life in so many different ways; she reinvented who I was."
Later on in the episode, Bobby talked about some of the biggest challenges they had to face as a couple. As he said, they learned that Khalyla had a coronary heart condition during a trip to the Philippines. "I had to carry her into a taxi, and I thought she was going to die. After that, at home, we would just have the ambulance at our house two or three times a week. We'd go to the hospital at 5 a.m."
As Bobby said, their relationship changed as a result. It's taken them considerable time and effort to create a sense of intimacy again. As Bobby said, they went to couples therapy, booked vacations to tourist destinations like Hawaii, and did their best to make it work. "We literally are best friends. We spend 24 hours a day together. We created TigerBelly together. We have other things that we want to do. We have seven animals. We live together. And her niece lives with her. We are a family."
But things came to a breaking point in the end. Bobby also refuted the gold digger claims, which came about after his brother, Steve Lee, said the wrong thing to the wrong person at the wrong time.
"When I met Khalyla, I had no money. I can tell you what I was making on the road. I had no other prospects. All the things I have in my life are the direct result of her and me building a business together. It rekindled my acting career. Without her, I don't know where I'd be."
"We are not stopping TigerBelly," Bobby said.
"There isn't even a tiny bit of regret that I spent 10 years of my life with you or that I gave you my firm skin years," Khalyla said.