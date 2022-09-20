9-1-1 Is Back! Need a Refresher? Here's Why Buck and Taylor Broke Up

A new season of 9-1-1 is upon us, making it the perfect time to recap, and some are wondering — why did Buck and Taylor break up?

At the start of the Season 5 finale, Starting Over, the couple was still avoiding each other with Buck (Oliver Stark) admitting to a colleague that “he knows they need to talk but he is still too angry.” To that, he's told, “You can’t put it off forever or eventually you snap.”

But put it off he does — until the near end of the episode.