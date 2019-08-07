This Is Why Cameron Diaz Shunned the Spotlight and Never Looked Back

Cameron Diaz will forever be America's sweetheart — even if audiences haven't seen a whole lot of the star recently. Cameron hasn't been in a movie since 2005's Annie, and she's more than fine with that. So what is the Something About Mary star up to these days? Why did Cameron Diaz retire from acting? Here's what you need to know.

So why did Cameron Diaz retire from acting? In a 2019 personal essay for InStyle, the 46-year-old actress explained why she's shied away from the spotlight in recent years. "I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time," she wrote. "The way I look at it is that I've given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world. If I decide to."

Does Cameron miss making movies? Not really... Sorry, Cam fans: The actress told InStyle simply, "I don't miss performing. Right now I'm looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about — something that just feels effortless." She's been pretty busy outside of the filmmaking industry, too...

Cameron Diaz is happily married to Benji Madden. Cameron married Good Charlotte musician Benji Madden on Jan. 5, 2015. In a 2016 interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Cameron explained how her marriage to Benji helped her learn about herself. "I'm just so grateful for it because I couldn't do it without my husband, and I couldn’t do it with anybody else except him" she said.

She's changing the conversation about aging. One of Cameron's hopes for The Longevity Book was to help other people see getting older as a privilege, not something we should dread. "Aging is such a new thing — it’s only in the last 150 years we’ve gotten to grow old," she said in an interview with EW. "Forty used to be the end of the road for women 150 years ago, and now we have another whole lifetime those women didn’t have to live and to celebrate life."

"Why would we be sad about having another 40-year-old life ahead of us?" Cameron continued. "Shouldn't that be something we celebrate? Isn’t that a mid-life celebration instead of a mid-life crisis?"