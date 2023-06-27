Home > FYI A Cash App Glitch Is Charging Users Twice for Transactions — Here's Why People are wondering why Cash App is charging users twice for each transaction. The glitch is causing some users to have negative balances. By Joseph Allen Jun. 27 2023, Published 9:47 a.m. ET Source: Cash App

Apps that allow you to transfer money and pay for things from your phone are super convenient, except for the times when they have a glitch. Recently, a huge swath of people who use Cash App regularly have reported that the app is double charging them for transactions, leading to plenty of annoyance online.

Following reports of these double charges, Cash App is investigating the issue. Many users are wondering why the app is suddenly double charging them for every purchase.

Why did Cash App charge me twice?

The company announced on June 26, 2023, that it was investigating the issue and also announced that its in-app and phone support services were down. By the morning of June 27, the in-app service was back up, but the phone service was still experiencing issues. After users discovered that the app was double charging them, many of them posted about it and also complained that the double charges were sending their accounts into the red.

"Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance," Cash App wrote on its social media accounts on June 26. The company didn't offer a timeline on when the issue might be resolved, but the issue seems to be a glitch with the Cash Card and has little to do with anything an individual user might do.

The glitch seems to be focused on the Cash Card.

Although you can use Cash App to transfer money, the issue with double charges seems to be focused mostly on users who have the Cash Card. That card is an optional Visa debit card that pulls money out of a user's Cash App instead of from a bank account. You can order the card through the app and have it arrive in the mail, although the glitch has certainly made that option seem less attractive.

Cash App has said that its in-app support is back up after going down on June 26, but it's clear that the technology is experiencing major difficulties. It might make sense to simply avoid the app altogether until we know for sure that the issue has been resolved. Cash App will likely have to take steps to remove the double charges off of user accounts and replenish the funds that were taken by mistake.

Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance. We also know that in-app and phone support is down. We are looking into these matters and will post resolution updates at https://t.co/X4F8WQJoMv — Cash App Support (@CashSupport) June 26, 2023

