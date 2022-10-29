Not Everyone Believes Charles Cullen Was a 'Mercy Killer'

Netflix is at it again with another true crime hit – this time, The Good Nurse follows the capture and arrest of nurse Charles Cullen, who is currently serving 18 consecutive life sentences for murdering 29 patients between New Jersey and Pennsylvania between 1988 and 2003.Tom, a New Jersey native, admitted to murdering 40 patients – and it is believed he’s been involved with at least 400 altogether.

So, why did Charles Cullen kill his patients? Here is what’s been said regarding the matter.