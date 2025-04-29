Cobee Bryant Expresses Frustration After Going Undrafted in 2025 NFL Draft In the aftermath of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cobee Bryant didn't hide his frustration. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 29 2025, 10:50 a.m. ET Source: Instagram / @cobeebryant2 / @bwwings

It's been days since the 2025 NFL Draft ended, but fans can't stop talking about it. Many continue to celebrate their team's newest additions, while others are still dissecting the biggest surprises from the three-day event.

One of the most unexpected twists came when University of Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant went undrafted. Despite being projected by many mock drafts as a solid fourth or fifth-round pick, Cobee's name was never called.

Why did Cobee Bryant go undrafted?

As of now, there's no definitive explanation for why Cobee Bryant went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. Sure, there were some lingering concerns about his size, but most football fans and analysts can agree it was shocking to see all seven rounds pass without a single team taking a chance on the standout cornerback.

While no official statements have been made by any NFL teams or scouts, social media discussions have offered a few potential insights. On Reddit, for example, several people floated their own theories about the snub.

it's crazy Cobee Bryant didn't get drafted. He was solid the last two seasons. Would've been an easy integration into any nickel package and could play the outside against most teams. I'm a bit biased but he deserved to be drafted. Hopefully he'll get a chance somewhere. pic.twitter.com/AQqgKC7764 — 🇸🇻 Moises 🇺🇸 Zet 🇬🇹 (@Moebanter) April 26, 2025

One user suggested that Cobee was simply "overlooked in the draft," which happens more than you think. Another person said that while Cobee is "great at creating turnovers" and had multiple defensive touchdowns during his time as a Jayhawk, he is not a reliable cover corner and gets burned regularly by opposing receivers.

"There is no way you can rely on [him] to cover an NFL wideout," the Redditor argued. "Maybe [he] could [have a place] as [a] special [teamer] or 'gadget' defensive role [player] in high-risk, high-reward schemes, but I would be surprised if either makes an NFL 53-man roster."

Cobee Bryant signed with the Atlanta Falcons.

After unexpectedly slipping through all seven rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, Cobee Bryant wasted no time in finding a new path forward. Shortly after the event ended, the former Jayhawk signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent. While it's still uncertain how he'll fit into the program, one thing's certain: Cobee Brytan is more than ready to prove himself.

Nevertheless, in the immediate aftermath of the draft, Cobee didn't hide his frustration. On April 27, he shared his feelings on his Instagram Story, writing, "You crazy if you think 26 corners better than me, wild bro, [and I know] I worked my a-- off."

Cobee Bryant speaks on going undrafted pic.twitter.com/HTVzhipXO2 — Not Bijan (@InBijanWeTrust) April 27, 2025

Cobee's disappointment is understandable. A key player at Kansas, he built a reputation for his leadership, aggressive ball skills, and ability to create turnovers. Plus, his strong performance at the East-West Shrine Bowl was predicted to help him in the draft. Instead, Cobee is entering the big leagues with a chip on his shoulder and a fierce drive to prove that teams made a huge mistake by passing on him.