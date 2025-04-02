Why Did Actor Dania Ramirez Leave the Fox Missing Persons Series ‘Alert'? Dania Ramirez has portrayed Captain Nicolina “Nikki” Batista on ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ since the series premiered on the Fox network in January 2023. By Danielle Jennings Published April 2 2025, 12:01 p.m. ET Source: Fox

As a television watcher, there are few things more gut-wrenching than the loss of a major character, especially when that character anchors the series and is well-liked. Unfortunately, that’s what fans of Alert: Missing Persons Unit are likely feeling following the departure of actor Dania Ramirez.

As one of the leads of the series, Dania has portrayed Captain Nicolina “Nikki” Batista on Alert: Missing Persons Unit since the series premiered on the Fox network in January 2023. The character is also the ex-wife of Detective Jason Grant, played by actor Scott Caan.

Why did Dania Ramirez leave ‘Alert'?

On the April 1, 2025 episode of the series, fans of the show were in disbelief when Nikki Batista was killed due to a fatal gunshot to the head. However, there has not been official confirmation from the network, those working on the series, or Dania herself that she is indeed gone from the show after three seasons. Characters reappear in TV shows after seemingly being killed all the time, but rarely do characters survive such a definitive form of death.

What happened to Nikki Batista?

In the episode titled “Badge #41870,” Nikki is kidnapped by someone whom she previously arrested. Despite the attempts by the Alert team to find her, including an intense investigation, they are too late to save her before she is killed. Jason finds Nikki’s body at an isolated location and discovers that she died after being shot in the head. Additionally, it is revealed that Nikki left a letter as evidence against the Irish mob boss who was responsible for her kidnapping and who ultimately ordered her death.

What is ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit’ about?

As the title suggests, the police procedural drama series centers on a group of law enforcement professionals who focus on finding those who have gone missing. After premiering on Jan. 8, 2023, the series was renewed for a second season that premiered on March 5, 2024 and a third season followed, premiering on March 25, 2025.

What has Dania said about playing Nikki Batista?

“Being a mother myself is really what called out the role to me. Nikki is a mother who has lost her son … and that drives her to help other people find their children. When you have children, your life’s motivation just becomes something else. You’re doing something for other people all the time. There’s nothing better than that,” Dania said of the character in a 2023 interview with the New York Post.

