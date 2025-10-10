'Diesel Brothers' Star David Sparks Was Arrested Years After a Lawsuit Was Filed Against Him "This arrest should never have occurred in the first place, and it has been a grave injustice to the Sparks family." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 10 2025, 10:08 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@heavydsparks

Although the reality show Diesel Brothers went off the air in 2022, the business behind the show, Dieselsellerz, is alive and well. So when one of the stars of the show and partners in the business, David Sparks, was reported to have been arrested, it led to plenty of questions from fans. Mainly, they wanted to know why David Sparks went to jail and what his charges might have been.

The website for Dieselsellerz has listings for used trucks and a box where buyers can type in what they're looking for to hopefully find a truck that they want to purchase. It's in partnership with Sparks Motors, the Utah truck dealership co-owned by David. Sparks Motors also features an online merch store dedicated to apparel with lots of American flags, truck accessories, and actual flags. How do David's businesses factor into why he went to jail? Read on to find out.

Why did David Sparks go to jail?

According to documents online filed by the U.S. District Court for Utah, David had a warrant out for his arrest due to being found in contempt of court regarding a previous filing. There were specific court orders he was supposed to follow after he was found guilty of violating the Clean Air Act. As a result, he was taken into custody.

However, David's attorney, Cole Cannon, told Entertainment Weekly that David was released and he was not charged with any crimes related to his warrant. "This arrest should never have occurred in the first place, and it has been a grave injustice to the Sparks family," David's attorney told the outlet. Although David was briefly in jail in Utah because of his contempt of court status, he has not been charged at this time.

The warrant against David was related to a 2017 lawsuit against David and his partner, David "Diesel Dave" Kiley. In it, the Utah Physicians for a Healthy Environment accused the pair, and other employees, of being involved in violations of the Clean Air Act. The suit says that they altered exhausts in trucks in order to create more air pollutants, which is in direct violation of the Act.

The Clean Air Act, per the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), says that every state has to abide by pollution standards to help prevent "widespread air pollutants." It isn't illegal to operate diesel trucks, but it is illegal to use aftermarket equipment to tamper with or modify emissions from the truck, which could go against limitations in the Clean Air Act.

David Sparks doesn't have any other major arrests in his past.