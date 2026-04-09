Why Did Dwight Howard Retire? The Former NBA Star Wanted to Focus on What's Important "I still had more left to give." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 9 2026, 11:36 a.m. ET Source: Mega

One of the NBA’s most polarizing figures is none other than Dwight Howard. The 40-year-old, who had a 20-year run, has been an instrumental part of the league's success. Dwight has played for seven different teams, from the Orlando Magic to the Los Angeles Lakers. And of course, he has scored major accolades along the way, including being named an eight-time NBA All-Star and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, and earning the 2020 NBA Championship title with the Los Angeles Lakers.

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A wise person once said that all good things eventually come to an end. And with 20 years in the league, many expected Dwight to throw in the towel sooner rather than later. That said, Dwight decided to step away from the league in March 2026, leaving behind a respectable legacy. So, why did Dwight Howard retire from the NBA? Here’s the full scoop.

Source: MEGA

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Why did Dwight Howard retire?

Dwight decided to hang up his sneakers in March 2026 to focus on what’s important: family and community. “Woke up today on the 12th of this month, and I figured it’s time to move on from Superman!” Dwight wrote on X. “I’m no superhuman … I cry! I struggle! I feel like everyone else. Through the lies, the media, and the hate, I still show love and smile through the storm.”

He continued: “But now I'm taking off the cape and retiring from all basketball to pour into my family and give back to communities worldwide. I know some of you might think I thought he already ‘retired,’ but I didn’t … The game retired me! I still had more to give! Yeah, I did play professionally for 20 years, and I'm grateful to be able to say that, but I can’t lie, seeing these other players still going at it at age 40 inspired me to want to keep trying, but now I believe my duty will be to pass it down to the next generation.” He ended the post by thanking his supporters, including the naysayers, and sharing his appreciation.

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Source: Getty Images

Many people believe that Dwight Howard’s romantic relationships played a role in his retirement.

It's no secret that Dwight’s romantic life has played out in the media. From issues with his children’s moms to issues with romantic partners, his personal life always finds a way to be a hot topic.

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In March 2026, his estranged wife, Amy Luciani, took to social media to make some serious allegations against the star. She claimed that not only does he have a “substance abuse issue,” but he was the reason why Child Protective Services was a factor in her getting her daughter taken away.