Elarica Johnson Said Her Character Left “Quite a Mark” on ‘P-Valley’ — Why Did She Leave?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of P-Valley.

When Starz's P-Valley debuted in June 2020, actress Elarica Johnson gave viewers an inside view of the fictional town of Chucalissa, Miss.

Her character, Autumn Night, arrived in Chucalissa in the show’s pilot episode with a new name, a mysterious past, and a need for fast employment. Soon, she worked at Chucalissa’s strip club, The Pynk, under Uncle Clifford’s (Nicco Annan) leadership.