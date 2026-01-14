People Want to Know Why George and Kellyanne Conway Got Divorced The former Republican is running for Congress as a Democrat in New York City. By Niko Mann Published Jan. 14 2026, 2:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega / Instagram / @gtconway3

After former Republican George Conway announced that he is running for Congress as a Democrat in New York City on Jan. 6, 2025, people recalled that he was once married to President Donald Trump's former political advisor, Kellyanne Conway. George made the announcement on X with a video that showcased Trump's racist and violent immigration raids. It also showed the Congressional candidate speaking out against Trump over the years.

"I’m running for Congress in NY-12, my home," he wrote. "We have a demented, criminal president running the country like a mob operation — government by the boss, for the boss. We need Democratic fighters who will defend the rule of law and deliver government by the people. Join us." The announcement has folks revisiting his former marriage to Trump's advisor, and they want to know if his divorce had anything to do with Trump. So, why did George and Kellyanne Conway divorce?

Source: Mega / Wikipedia

Here's why George and Kellyanne Conway got divorced.

George and Kellyanne released a statement in March of 2023 claiming they were having an "amicable divorce." The couple had been married for more than 20 years, and they share four children — George Jr., Gavin, Vanessa, and Claudia, according to The Independent.

"We are in the final stages of an amicable divorce," he wrote. "We married more than two decades ago, cherish the many happy years (and four corgis) we've shared, and above all else, our four incredible children, who remain the heartbeat of our family and our top priority. Kindly respect our privacy. We appreciate the many family members, friends, and colleagues who know us, care for us, and support us. We remain united as parents to provide love, joy, comfort, and protection to our beautiful children."

George toldThe Independent back in 2024 that he and his then-wife had a disturbing encounter in 2017. While at a wedding, he claimed that Trump went on a “crazy nonsensical rant” about former United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions after he recently recused himself from the investigation into Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia. He'd already been troubled by Trump's attacks on the FBI, and he was beginning to have reservations about Trump.

According to NBC News, George founded the anti-Trump movement, the Lincoln Project, back in 2019. The movement worked to stop Trump from being re-elected in 2020. Kellyanne was Trump’s campaign manager before she became his political advisor, and both she and her husband were vocal in their roles as George slammed Trump on social media while his wife praised the former "Apprentice" star. Despite the couple's divorce announcement, it's clear that Trump may have played a role in the end of their marriage.

"We have elected a man who's just so sick that he can't have anybody around him who gives him sensible advice, and he has people around him who are as unwell as he is or...who are just so beholden to the grift." @gtconway3d on Trump and his inner circle of grifting sycophants. pic.twitter.com/UV7UA7Bs9D — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) January 8, 2026