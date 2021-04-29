Here's the Real Reason You Won't See Jen, Larry, or Ryan Edwards on New Episodes of 'Teen Mom OG'

In March, Larry and Jen Edwards announced that they had been fired from Teen Mom OG after their confrontation with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, at the reunion, which was likely the cause of their sudden exit. Shortly after, a report published by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup alleged that Ryan and his wife, Mackenzie Edwards, had also been let go by MTV.

In an interview with The Sun, Larry Edwards shared, “We, the family have been let go from the show by the network. It's unbelievable.”