Ben and Jerry's Co-Founder Jerry Greenfield Quits After 47 Years in Shocking Exit

Although plenty of companies release rather vanilla statements about social issues on occasion, ice cream company Ben and Jerry's has distinguished itself throughout most of its history through its willingness to espouse openly progressive values. News broke on Sept. 17, though, that Jerry Greenfield, one of the company's founders, was stepping away from the company after more than 40 years.

Given how overtly political the company has often been, many naturally wanted to know why Jerry had decided to step back from the company. Here's what we know.

Why did Jerry Greenfield quit Ben and Jerry's?

Ben Cohen, Jerry's co-founder, posted a letter announcing Jerry's resignation on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Jerry's behalf. “For more than 20 years under their ownership, Ben & Jerry's stood up and spoke out in support of peace, justice and human rights, not as abstract concepts, but in relation to real events happening in our world,” Jerry wrote in the letter.

"That independence existed in no small part because of the unique merger agreement Ben and I negotiated with Unilever, one that enshrined our social mission and values in the company's governance structure in perpetuity. It's profoundly disappointing to come to the conclusion that that independence, the very basis of our sale to Unilever, is gone," he continued.

He added that the loss of independence was coming “at a time when our country's current administration is attacking civil rights, voting rights, the rights of immigrants, women, and the LGBTQ community.” “Standing up for the values of justice, equity, and our shared humanity has never been more important, and yet Ben & Jerry's has been silenced, sidelined for fear of upsetting those in power,” he said.

“It's easy to stand up and speak out when there's nothing at risk. The real test of values is when times are challenging and you have something to lose," he continued. He also added that he always saw the ice cream that his company made as something more than just a dessert. It “was always about more than just ice cream; it was a way to spread love and invite others into the fight for equity, justice and a better world.”

Unilever disagrees with Jerry's claims Ben and Jerry's is being silenced.

It seems clear that Jerry is leaving the company because he believes that its progressive values have been compromised. Unilever, a company based in London, has announced that it is spinning off its ice cream business into a stand-alone company called The Magnum Ice Cream Company. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said that the company tried to work with Jerry and Ben on a solution.

