Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé Why Did ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Nikki and Justin Break up Before Season 10? About Their Complicated Past Why did Justin and Nikki from TLC's '90 Day Fiancé' break up? Here is a look into the Season 10 couple's very complex dating history. By Je'Kayla Crawford Oct. 15 2023, Updated 1:31 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The Gist: Nikki and Justin are one of the main couples in Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé.

The couple went through a break up years before going on the show over Nikki hiding her transgender identity. Justin's real first name is actually Igor, but Nikki gave him the nickname of Justin.

Article continues below advertisement

While the tenth season will spotlight their present journey together, the two have had a very long history with each other. And it even includes a breakup.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did '90 Day Fiancé' stars Nikki and Justin break up?

Even though they are engaged to be married at time of writing, Nikki and Justin went through a rough breakup several years ago, when they were engaged for the first time back in 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Nikki kept it a secret from Justin that she identifies as a transgender woman. She is the only transgender member of the Season 10 cast. And it wasn’t until a bad argument between them that she revealed this to him after two years of dating.

“I traumatized him. And he went home and he was depressed for a really long time. And I felt bad about that. Justin and I kept in touch throughout the years. He had to go through things on his own and I had to go through things on my own," Nikki explained to ET Online.

Article continues below advertisement

After being blindsided by Nikki's transformation, Justin called off their engagement — and he also decided to end their romantic relationship. But that wasn't the end of their story.

Justin is giving Nikki a second chance in Season 10.

Article continues below advertisement

After spending some time apart and building back up their trust in one another, mostly on Justin's part, the couple ultimately found themselves back together.

Justin has now proposed for the second time and the couple's Season 10 journey will be all about whether or not they will get married, or if they call things off again.

Article continues below advertisement

As fans come along for the journey, Nikki flies all the way from the U.S. to Justin’s home of Moldova to pursue their relationship. And because of the K-1 visa that she filed to get there, they truly have 90 days to walk down the aisle or say goodbye. They also need to address the elephant in the room, which is their 11-year age gap.

Who is Igor from '90 Day Fiancé'? And what does he have to do with Justin Timberlake?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

This may be confusing, but Igor is not another cast member in the season. He is actually Justin. Nikki ended up giving him the American nickname of Justin because she thinks that he looks like NSYNC’s Justin Timberlake.