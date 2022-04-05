Kanye West Has Pulled Out of Coachella 2022, but Why?

Keep in mind, Coachella does have other headliners that include Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia. So, there is a chance that the show will go on without Coachella organizers naming a replacement, or festivalgoers will be surprised with another artist.

Coachella Weekend 1 is scheduled to start on April 15, 2022. So, we’ll know more within a few weeks.