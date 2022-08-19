Actor Kelly Thiebaud Is Checking out of 'General Hospital' — Where Is She Headed?

It turns out Kelly is very into fictionally saving lives in some form or another. According to an Instagram post she shared on Aug. 17, Kelly is heading back to Seattle. "Excited to be back on Station 19 stirring up trouble!" she captioned. A couple of her pals from General Hospital expressed their happiness in the comments.

"Such a badass," wrote Brook Kerr, who plays Dr. Portia Robinson. Cassandra James, aka Dr. Terry Randolph, chimed in with, "Eeeeee! So exciting! Congraaaats!"