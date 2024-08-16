Home > Entertainment The Mystery Behind Dr. Kutner’s Suicide on 'House' — What Led to His Tragic Exit? Dr. Kutner's death was a huge moment in 'House' history. Here's what led to the tragic scene. By D.M. Published Aug. 16 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/House M.D.

Fans of House were left heartbroken when Dr. Lawrence Kutner, played by Kal Penn, took his own life in a shocking episode of the show. The saddening moment occurred during the fifth season of the popular medical drama, which aired from 2004 to 2012. The character's sudden and unexplained suicide was one of the most unexpected and emotional moments in the series.

But some fans may have missed it. The show vaguely covered Kutner's death, leaving viewers with concerns about Kal's departure from the show. For those House lovers who still have burning questions, here’s what we know about why Kutner killed himself.

Kal Penn wanted Dr. Kutner to be killed off in ‘House’

Kal Penn’s character, Dr. Lawrence Kutner was introduced in the fourth season of House His character was known for being a bit unconventional, often tackling medical cases with an innovative approach. However, in the episode titled "Simple Explanation," Kutner's colleagues are horrified to discover that he has died by suicide. The show's lead character, Dr. Gregory House, played by Hugh Laurie, is particularly troubled by the lack of explanation.

While the show provided no concrete answers for Kutner's suicide, the real reason for the character's departure is simple. Kal left the show to pursue a career in politics. In 2009, the actor accepted a position as Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement under President Barack Obama’s administration. The show’s creators respected Kal’s decision to leave and killed off his character. Showrunner David Shore helped plan Kal’s exit, which came after a tough conversation.

“We had a very long discussion. And I remember David saying, ‘Are you telling me that you're unhappy with the show and that you want to leave so you can go off and do a different show?’” Kal explained to EW. “And I was like, ‘Not at all. I'm actually saying the exact opposite, which is I'm having an incredible time, but there's something aching in me to do something completely different and take a break from the acting thing for a while.’ And with their blessing, we were able to work it out.”

Kal Penn is no longer in politics, but he’s still addressing serious issues.

After serving in the Obama administration, Kal Penn returned to Hollywood. He pursued various acting roles, including starring in and co-creating the NBC sitcom Sunnyside in 2019. Additionally, Kal appeared in TV shows and films like Designated Survivor, where he portrayed Seth Wright, the White House Press Secretary, and Clarice, a sequel to The Silence of the Lambs.

In December 2023, Kal showcased his comedic skills by guest-hosting The Daily Show. He explained to Variety that he considers the show an ideal setting for merging humor with serious discussions. “There is so much despair out there,” he told the publication. “It would be cool if some of the comedy shines a light on some of the good things that are happening.”