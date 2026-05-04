Why Lacy Live’s Livestream Arrest Has Fans Debating What Really Happened Lacy’s police stop added more chaos to CORE’s launch week after the group faced some serious issues. By Darrell Marrow Published May 4 2026, 10:01 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lacy.himself

Nick Fosco, better known as Lacy Live, is facing legal trouble after police pulled him over during a live driving stream in Los Angeles and appeared to arrest him on camera. Lacy, also known online as Lacy or LacyHimself, is a Twitch and YouTube creator best known for Fortnite, IRL streams, and high-energy creator content. He boasts nearly 2.4 million Twitch followers, and his channel bio describes him as “Nick (Lacy),” a pro Fortnite player who loves streaming and interacting with fans.

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He is also part of CORE, a new creator group formed by former FaZe Clan members including Lacy, Adapt, Silky, JasonTheWeen, Marlon, and StableRonaldo. Lacy’s career appears to be on the rise, but now netizens have zeroed in on his arrest.

Why Did Lacy Get Arrested During His Livestream?

According to The Times of India, police stopped Lacy’s vehicle, asked him to step out, and then placed him under arrest while viewers watched live. Police were reportedly looking into alleged reckless driving. Officers also questioned him about golf clubs found inside the car.

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Videos from the stop show Lacy pushing back during the search. In one clip, he says, “I have not drank all night. I’ve been live on stream for the last seven hours.” Another clip shows him saying, “This isn’t a warranted search at all.” In another clip, Lacy appears confused about the golf clubs, saying, “What, you think I stole the golf clubs?”

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Fans also questioned whether the moment was staged because it unfolded so chaotically on livestream. However, The Times of India suggested that there was no proof the incident was a prank and said all signs pointed to a real situation. For now, Lacy has not been convicted of anything based on the public information available.

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Who are The CORE Boys?

Lacy is one of the founding members of CORE, a new creator collective also known online as The CORE Boys. The group includes several former FaZe Clan creators, including Marlon, Adapt, Lacy, StableRonaldo, Silky, and JasonTheWeen. CORE officially started making noise around April 30, when the group’s verified X account appeared with the slogan, “Create. Own. Run. Everything.”

According to Tube Filter, the group launched with a classic content-house format, which is very throwback FaZe era. Instead of just linking up for random streams, CORE moved into a reported $20 million creator house where the members can film livestreams, vlogs, collabs, and chaotic group content together.

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However, CORE’s launch did not exactly go smoothly. According to The Times of India, the group’s YouTube channel reportedly hit 100,000 subscribers within hours, then disappeared after YouTube’s automated security system flagged the account because of multiple logins. YouTube later said the issue was fixed, and the channel came back.