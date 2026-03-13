'SLOMW' Star Layla Shared the Reason Why She and Boyfriend Mason Split Up "I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life." By Chrissy Bobic Published March 13 2026, 2:16 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

Amid the drama that Demi Engemann and Jessi Ngatikaura bring to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, we have less problematic and much quieter members of MomTok. And, because there is often so much going on and so many threads to follow regarding individual feuds, having a little calm in the middle of it all is welcome for some fans. Part of that calm involves Layla Taylor and her boyfriend, Mason McWhorter, at least for a little while.

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Because, after three seasons of Layla being a supportive friend to everyone else with their drama, she has her own in Season 4. Now, Taylor and Mason are no longer together, and fans want to know why and what happened between them. Because Mason is the brother of MomTok member Miranda McWhorter's ex-husband, Chase McWhorter, it also makes things a little complicated.

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Why did Layla and Mason break up on 'SLOMW'?

At the start of Season 4 of SLOMW, Layla and Mason seem to be going strong. Even though he is the brother of the ex of one of the members of MomTok, everyone is pretty supportive of Layla being in a healthy relationship. However, in February 2026, Layla posted a TikTok in which she explained that she and Mason had broken up.

She said that there is no "bad blood" between them, but that they both had to go their own ways. "I genuinely want and wish nothing but the best for Mason," Layla says in the video. "Things just weren't working out. I think we were just on two different paths right now, and he felt in order for him to grow, he had to be on his own. And I respect his decision. And I truly hope that he gets what he wants in life."

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That doesn't mean there aren't a few cracks during SLOMW, though. At one point, Mason's brother Chase questions some of the other guys if Mason is ready for the responsibility that comes with potentially being a step-dad to Layla's children. Mikayla Matthews also has it in for Chase and calls him a "clout chaser." Chase might not be Mason, but they are brothers, after all.

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In March 2026, Layla spoke with People about her former relationship with Mason. Although she didn't share further details about their breakup, she did admit that it is "awful" to watch her relationship with Mason on the show, now that it's over in real life. Now, though, she is more focused on being a mom and enjoying the time between filming the show.

Is Layla dating anyone after Mason?