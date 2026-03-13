Demi Engemann Is Back for Season 4 of 'SLOMW' After Seemingly Quitting the Show "How is Demi only 'a friend of' this season?" By Chrissy Bobic Published March 13 2026, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@demilucymay

Being a member of MomTok on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is like being part of the mob. Even when you think you're out, you get pulled back in. Or, you nudge your way back in because it means being one of the stars of a Hulu reality show. Fans aren't totally sure if that's what Demi Engemann did and why she is in Season 4, but there are some questions about her part in the season.

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In Season 3 of SLOMW, Demi takes a break from filming, and she even distances herself from the women for a while. Viewers weren't sure if she would be part of filming for the fourth season, so the fact that Demi is in a decent chunk of Season 4 episodes is a little confusing. Is she back full-time, or is this just a guest role that is temporary?

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Why is Demi in Season 4 of 'SLOMW'?

Just because Demi filmed some of Season 4 with the other ladies, it doesn't mean she is back in full force. Similar to the style of shows in The Real Housewives franchise, Demi is in Season 4 in a "friend of the cast" type of role, per TMZ. The outlet reported that she did film quite a bit for the season. However, this limited role means she is not a member of the core cast.

In fact, for the first time since the show premiered, Demi is not part of the intro with the other members of MomTok. It makes some sense for Demi to still be around since she does talk to Whitney Leavitt, and she does orbit the outer circle of the people the other women know in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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Am I the only one not excited for Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives season 4? I feel like it’s just gonna be the same boring storylines i.e Taylor and Dakota going back and forth and how Demi is only a friend of this season 😫



Still gonna watch but I’m not excited lol #slomw — Reality Tv Cutie (@realitytvcutie) March 11, 2026

During Season 3, Demi is at the center of drama because of accusations that she started rumors about Jessi Ngatikaura and Marciano Brunette having more than the emotional affair that Jessi admits to. Demi also accuses Marciano of sexual assault, which puts a strong divide between most of the other women and Demi, since many don't trust or believe her. He later filed a lawsuit against her for the claim.

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It's no secret that drama makes the world go around when it comes to reality TV. No one wants to watch a group of friends who love each other unconditionally, and Demi provides drama for many of the women because she is on the outs with them. It's possible that producers wanted her to come back, even in a limited capacity, to continue to fuel the drama between herself and MomTok.

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Is Demi still friends with anyone from 'SLOMW'?

During Season 3 of SLOMW, Demi remains close to Whitney despite her issues with the other women. She might also be friends with Taylor Frankie Paul, the leader of MomTok. When Demi posted an Instagram video about her mental health and fertility journey in January 2026, Taylor commented, "Mid-cry while talking about mental health was FELT. Hang in there."