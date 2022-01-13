Former 'Cheer' Star Lexi Brumback Left Navarro for Reasons out of Her Control

Former 'Cheer' Star Lexi Brumback Left Navarro for Reasons out of Her ControlBy Tatayana Yomary
Jan. 13 2022, Published 4:06 p.m. ET
Here's to pom-poms, comfy spanky pants, and a whole lot of school spirit! On Jan 8. 2020, Netflix’s hit show Cheer hit the platform and tumbled its way into the hearts of viewers. Some people have their opinions about cheerleading not being a real sport, but the series quickly showed the world how intense college cheer is. In other words, superior athleticism and determination are the building blocks for top-notch cheerleaders.
As expected, viewers instantly fell in love with members of the Navarro cheer team. Featuring a mix of talented athletes with various backgrounds, the series showcased how the sport helps team members embrace a new meaning of family, love, and structure. Fan-favorite Lexi Brumback is no exception. Fans immediately gravitated to the 22-year-old since she had a troubled past. With rumors circulating about her absence, fans have questions. For starters, why did Lexi leave Navarro's cheer team? Here’s what we know.
Why did Lexi leave Navarro's cheer team?
It’s not news that Lexi was one of the strongest members of the Navarro cheer team. With her superior tumbling skills, which were often compared to the boys' on the team, Lexi has always been in a league of her own. However, her life off the mat was a bit problematic.
On the show, Lexi discussed how cheerleading saved her life and helped her avoid a long stint in jail. The star also opened up about her past violent behavior and having to serve some time in juvenile detention. Still, head coach Monica Aldama saw past Lexi’s troubles and provided her with the resources to share her talent with the world.
However, things took a turn. The Season 1 finale dropped the bomb of Lexi and a group of friends being stopped by police while driving. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found illegal substances in the car, and Lexi took the blame. This led to her being immediately removed from the Navarro cheer team.
Monica eventually let Lexi back on the team in 2020, but things came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. Lexi later graduated without making her return to the competition season.
Lexi is now a social media influencer.
Even though Lexi’s days on the mat are over, it’s only the beginning for her career as a social media influencer. Thanks to Cheer, Lexi has amassed a following of 732,000 people on Instagram. And of course, that level of notoriety has raked in various brand partnerships.
In case you’ve been MIA, Lexi has secured brand deals with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Kat Von D Beauty, and Smile Direct Club. Lexi also has her own merchandise line, HexxByLexx.
While diehard fans will miss Lexi flexing her tumbling skills on the mat, our girl has moved on to becoming one of social media’s rising influencers. And who knows, she may come back to the small screen for a brief cameo. Here's to hoping!
Season 2 of Cheer is currently available to stream on Netflix.