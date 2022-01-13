Former 'Cheer' Star Lexi Brumback Left Navarro for Reasons out of Her Control

However, things took a turn. The Season 1 finale dropped the bomb of Lexi and a group of friends being stopped by police while driving. Law enforcement searched the vehicle and found illegal substances in the car, and Lexi took the blame. This led to her being immediately removed from the Navarro cheer team.

Monica eventually let Lexi back on the team in 2020, but things came to a screeching halt due to COVID-19. Lexi later graduated without making her return to the competition season.