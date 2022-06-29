Luke Gulbranson Will Not Be Back for 'Summer House' Season 7

As the weather gets warmer each year, Bravo fans know that the cast of Summer House will soon be gathering in the Hamptons to film a new season of the hit reality series.

The show, which debuted in 2017, follows a group of New Yorkers who spend their summer weekends blowing off steam in the Hamptons.

In recent seasons of Summer House, the first episode has often revolved around a 4th of July celebration. Unsurprisingly, as the holiday approaches, fans have been speculating about the cast line-up for the upcoming seventh season.